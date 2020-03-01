Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $78.29. 577,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,742. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

