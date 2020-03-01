Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Global stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,840. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

