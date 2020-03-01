Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,788 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 21,864,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

