Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,681,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

