Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $75,223.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,793 shares of company stock worth $308,214 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $113.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

