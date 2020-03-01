Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $430,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 938,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

