Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

AGCO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.43. 961,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

