Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after acquiring an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after acquiring an additional 491,361 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 63.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 677,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -229.08 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GrubHub from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,594 shares of company stock worth $1,923,886. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

