Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,752. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

