Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

