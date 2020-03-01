Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 648,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after buying an additional 601,575 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 107.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 777.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 135,628 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 1,425,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,744. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

