Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $44.98. 3,655,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,091. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. UDR’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

