Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 62,246 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,043 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 858,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 925.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 393,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 333,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,436,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,786. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

