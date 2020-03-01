Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,534,421.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $14,027,898 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

