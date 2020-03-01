Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Brunswick by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 72,533 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $53.20. 997,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,133. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

