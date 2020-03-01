Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

