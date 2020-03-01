Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,096 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,572. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $175.57 and a twelve month high of $319.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.