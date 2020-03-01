Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1,981.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.35. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECD. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

