Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. 440,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.