Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,989,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after acquiring an additional 106,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.80. 741,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $130.19 and a one year high of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

