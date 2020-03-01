Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,193 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.64. 1,179,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,724. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.