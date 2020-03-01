Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,923 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PS Business Parks by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSB traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 275,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,050. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $174.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.42. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52 week low of $142.44 and a 52 week high of $192.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.