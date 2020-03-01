Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,162 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 154,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $31.64. 1,772,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

