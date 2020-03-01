Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,720 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after acquiring an additional 111,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,907,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,325,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 242,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New York Times by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,843,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

