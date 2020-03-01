Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,967 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $296.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

