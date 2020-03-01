Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,052 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mattel by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mattel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Mattel by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mattel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Mattel stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,380,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.65. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

