Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after buying an additional 108,187 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $5,864,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 77.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 34,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $13.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.64. 1,023,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

