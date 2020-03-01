Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $52.64. 798,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,566. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

