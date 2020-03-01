Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 210,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,948.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,920 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded down $5.62 on Friday, reaching $218.35. 1,729,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.70 and a 200-day moving average of $238.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

