Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,130 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 325.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 223,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. 6,366,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

