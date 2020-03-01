Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CRI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. 1,053,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,454. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

