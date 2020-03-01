Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,104,000 after purchasing an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 818,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,922,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

