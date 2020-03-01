Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 30th total of 19,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,099. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after buying an additional 989,998 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 2,346,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,887. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

