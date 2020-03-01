Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,764 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pagerduty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 304,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pagerduty by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 324,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pagerduty by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD opened at $20.60 on Friday. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.12 million. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

