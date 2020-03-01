Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Update

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 24,110,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.51 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

