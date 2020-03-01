Parachute 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,026.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market cap of $116,339.00 and approximately $13,026.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,150,035 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

