Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,137.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Parachute has a market capitalization of $116,707.00 and approximately $8,137.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,108,392 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

