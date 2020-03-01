Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 528 ($6.95).

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Investec cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 455 ($5.99). The company had a trading volume of 767,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a one year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 490.93.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

