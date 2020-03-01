Paragon Market Cap Reaches $696,479.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Paragon has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange. Paragon has a market cap of $696,479.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

