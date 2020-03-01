ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Capitalization Hits $93,240.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $93,240.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00674733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007531 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000796 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

