ParkByte Hits Market Cap of $17,564.00 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, ParkByte has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $17,564.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00311382 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000926 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

