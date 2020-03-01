ParkByte Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $17,655.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkByte has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00307616 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000931 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

PKB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

