Parkgene (GENE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,091.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $51,091.00 and $143.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

