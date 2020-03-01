Parkgene Hits 1-Day Volume of $144.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $51,236.00 and $144.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.