ParkinGo Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $2,576.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000858 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,609.91 or 1.00204862 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000982 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00068467 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.