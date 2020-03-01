Particl Market Cap Reaches $4.11 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005378 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Particl has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $13,930.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001135 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,556,434 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,550 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.