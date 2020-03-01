Patron Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Patron has a total market capitalization of $14,820.00 and $37.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 76.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,416,872 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDAX, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

