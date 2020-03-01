PAX Gold Market Cap Hits $18.30 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,636.29 or 0.19000970 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and $1.69 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00497721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.85 or 0.06373376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00064128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 11,186 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

