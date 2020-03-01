PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.66 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,630.30 or 0.18686622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00496358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.92 or 0.06383405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00066102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005735 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011575 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 11,186 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

