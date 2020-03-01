PAXEX Hits Market Cap of $3,033.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,033.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

